Advancing Early Childhood Development: President Ramaphosa Champions Universal Access

In a significant move to prioritize the future of South Africa’s youth, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the government's commitment to universal access to Early Childhood Development (ECD). Speaking at the official opening of the Bana Pele 2030 Roadmap Leadership Summit at Atlas Studios in Johannesburg, the President underscored the critical role of ECD in shaping a prosperous and equitable society.

A Long-Overdue Priority

Reflecting on the past, President Ramaphosa acknowledged that universal access to early childhood development should have been implemented decades ago. “Universal childhood development should have started 30 years ago,” he remarked, emphasizing the need for urgency in rolling out comprehensive ECD programs across the nation.

“Our shared belief in Bana Pele – putting children first – is what unites us today. We are committed to ensuring that every child in South Africa has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive by the age of five,” the President said.

Government’s Immediate Focus

The government has placed ECD at the forefront of its national agenda, with a firm commitment to expanding access for all children. President Ramaphosa described ECD as one of the most powerful tools for unlocking South Africa’s full potential, highlighting its far-reaching benefits beyond the classroom.

He noted that early childhood development is not merely about education but also a key driver of economic growth. “Investing in ECD is not just about education. It is about shaping the next generation of skilled, capable, and entrepreneurial citizens who will drive our economy forward,” he stated.

Economic and Social Returns of ECD Investment

The President cited compelling research demonstrating the economic benefits of investing in early childhood education. Studies indicate that every rand spent on ECD saves up to seven rands in future costs associated with remedial education, social services, and criminal justice.

Moreover, a research report published alongside Brazil’s G20 Presidency estimated that a 2.1% investment of South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in universal childcare could have enabled 10.5 million women to enter the workforce over three years. This highlights the profound impact that a well-structured ECD system can have on economic participation and gender equality.

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty

A major objective of universal ECD access is to break the generational cycle of poverty. President Ramaphosa stressed that a strong early education foundation is essential in providing children from disadvantaged backgrounds with opportunities for success. “Early childhood development is about giving children from all backgrounds the opportunity to grow into confident, capable citizens who contribute positively to society,” he said.

Children who receive quality ECD are more likely to succeed in school, access better job opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to the economy. Additionally, early education reduces societal costs in areas such as healthcare, crime prevention, and welfare.

A R10 Billion Boost for ECD

Recognizing the necessity for financial commitment, the government has pledged an additional R10 billion investment in ECD over the next three years. This funding aims to strengthen infrastructure, expand teacher training programs, and improve learning resources for young children.

The President also raised concerns about literacy levels, citing a troubling statistic: 80% of South African children cannot read for meaning by the age of 10. He stressed that early childhood education is critical in addressing this issue by developing foundational literacy, numeracy, and language skills.

A Call for Collaboration

To ensure the success of universal ECD access, President Ramaphosa called on businesses, civil society, and the public sector to collaborate. “This initiative will assist in the strategic reorientation of the basic education sector to strengthen foundation learning,” he said.

He urged all ECD programs to register with the Department of Basic Education to ensure standardized quality education across the country. The Mass Registration Drive, launched under the Bana Pele initiative, aims to bring an additional 1.3 million children into structured early learning programs by 2030.

Restructuring the ECD Landscape

The President acknowledged the need for a comprehensive restructuring of South Africa’s ECD landscape to make it more effective, inclusive, and impactful. “We need to create a collaborative framework for ECD—one that brings together government, business, donors, ECD workers, and other social partners,” he emphasized.

This framework will facilitate cooperation at provincial and municipal levels to enhance the reach and quality of early education programs. The goal is to create an environment where every child, regardless of their background or location, can access high-quality early education.

A Future Built on Strong Foundations

As the summit concluded, President Ramaphosa left attendees with a powerful message: “There is no greater cause than uniting for the benefit of our children. Our future as a nation depends on the children we raise today.”

With government, private sector, and civil society working together, the vision of universal access to quality early childhood development is within reach. This initiative will not only uplift South Africa’s youth but also pave the way for a stronger, more resilient nation in the decades to come.