Left Menu

Army-Northern Command and IIM Jammu Forge Strategic Partnership

Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar of Northern Command visited IIM Jammu to discuss potential collaborations, focusing on leadership development, training, and strategic research. The visit highlighted shared goals of innovation, resilience, and national development through nurturing leadership and excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:34 IST
Army-Northern Command and IIM Jammu Forge Strategic Partnership
Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, serving as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command, visited the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Jammu. The visit aimed at exploring collaboration opportunities in leadership development and strategic research.

Welcomed by Director Prof B S Sahay, Lt Gen Kumar, along with his delegation, toured the campus and interacted with students to gain insights into the institution's academic environment. Highlighting IIM Jammu's infrastructure, the tour underscored the promise of future partnerships.

Discussions focused on leadership development, tailored management training for defense personnel, and strategic research. The visit concluded with a commitment to collaborate, reinforcing shared goals in innovation, resilience, and national advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025