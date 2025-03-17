Army-Northern Command and IIM Jammu Forge Strategic Partnership

Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, serving as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command, visited the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Jammu. The visit aimed at exploring collaboration opportunities in leadership development and strategic research.

Welcomed by Director Prof B S Sahay, Lt Gen Kumar, along with his delegation, toured the campus and interacted with students to gain insights into the institution's academic environment. Highlighting IIM Jammu's infrastructure, the tour underscored the promise of future partnerships.

Discussions focused on leadership development, tailored management training for defense personnel, and strategic research. The visit concluded with a commitment to collaborate, reinforcing shared goals in innovation, resilience, and national advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)