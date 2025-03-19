Left Menu

Aakash Educational Services Launches Comprehensive Digital Platform to Revolutionize Learning

Aakash Educational Services has allocated Rs 250 crore for Aakash Digital, its new online learning platform. Initially focused on IIT-JEE, it now includes all courses available at offline centers. CEO Deepak Mehrotra emphasizes cost savings and broader access, particularly for students in remote areas.

Aakash Educational Services has taken a significant step into the digital education space by launching Aakash Digital with an investment of Rs 250 crore. This new platform aims to provide comprehensive online classes covering all courses offered at offline centers.

Initially rolled out as Aakash Invictus, which focused solely on IIT-JEE preparation, the expansion into Aakash Digital marks a pivotal shift, leveraging 36 years of educational expertise to enhance accessibility and learning opportunities. CEO Deepak Mehrotra emphasized the involvement of a dedicated team of teachers to cater to a broader audience.

This initiative is particularly designed to benefit students in remote areas, with the platform being optimized for 2G data use. Aakash Digital aims to meet demand with a projected increase in digital course enrollment, eventually contributing 25-30% of the company's overall revenue.

