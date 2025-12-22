Left Menu

Hub71: Bridging East and West Through Tech Innovation

Hub71, Abu Dhabi's tech accelerator, aims to connect Asia, the Middle East, and the West, fostering a global tech ecosystem. The platform is pivotal in diversifying Abu Dhabi's economy, thriving with over 20 sectors and 200 partners. It emphasizes strong ties with India's innovation scene and explores AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:55 IST
Hub71, a tech accelerator in Abu Dhabi, is on a mission to unite Asia, the Middle East, and the West, as stated by Peter Abou Hachem, the Head of Growth and Strategy. This government-backed initiative is positioning itself as a global tech hub by nurturing one of the fastest-growing ecosystems worldwide.

The platform is integral to Abu Dhabi's economic diversification strategy, which aims to shift away from an oil-heavy GDP. Since its inception in 2019, Hub71 has evolved into a community of startups, spanning over 20 sectors and partnering with over 200 organizations globally. Their collaboration extends to Telangana's T-Hub incubator in India, promoting cross-border business innovation.

Hub71's vision includes the development of a 5 GW AI campus, partnering with tech giants like Nvidia, Microsoft, and OpenAI. Emphasizing energy, logistics, and software maintenance opportunities, Hub71 is pioneering advancements in Artificial Intelligence and global tech innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

