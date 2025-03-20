US Universities Under Scrutiny for Chinese Student Collaborations

The Chinese government has called for the protection of its students in the United States amid growing scrutiny from a US Congressional panel. The panel requested extensive data from six major American universities regarding their Chinese student populations, citing potential national security threats.

China claims that its students contribute significantly to the US economy and its technological infrastructure. However, US lawmaker John Moolenaar argues that the Chinese Communist Party may be exploiting these educational exchanges to access sensitive technologies, thereby posing a risk to national security.

Affected institutions include Carnegie Mellon University, Stanford University, and others. The letter demands information on the students' funding sources, research participation, and educational backgrounds. Meanwhile, the University of Michigan has announced the termination of a partnership with a Chinese university, further complicating the scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)