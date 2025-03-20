Left Menu

US Universities Under Scrutiny for Chinese Student Collaborations

A Congressional panel in the US has requested detailed information from six universities concerning Chinese students, citing national security risks related to embedded researchers accessing sensitive technology. In response, China calls for protection of these students, highlighting their benefits to US economic and technological sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:23 IST
US Universities Under Scrutiny for Chinese Student Collaborations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The Chinese government has called for the protection of its students in the United States amid growing scrutiny from a US Congressional panel. The panel requested extensive data from six major American universities regarding their Chinese student populations, citing potential national security threats.

China claims that its students contribute significantly to the US economy and its technological infrastructure. However, US lawmaker John Moolenaar argues that the Chinese Communist Party may be exploiting these educational exchanges to access sensitive technologies, thereby posing a risk to national security.

Affected institutions include Carnegie Mellon University, Stanford University, and others. The letter demands information on the students' funding sources, research participation, and educational backgrounds. Meanwhile, the University of Michigan has announced the termination of a partnership with a Chinese university, further complicating the scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025