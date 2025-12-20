Russia Targets Ukraine's Key Reservoirs in Odesa Region
A Russian attack hit reservoirs in Ukraine's Pivdennyi port, following a missile strike that killed eight. Moscow is accused of targeting civilian logistics routes in Odesa, according to Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Oleksiy Kuleba, who shared the update on Telegram.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:27 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant escalation, a Russian attack on Saturday struck reservoirs in Ukraine's southern Pivdennyi port, according to Ukraine's deputy prime minister.
This attack follows a missile strike the previous day that resulted in the deaths of eight individuals.
Oleksiy Kuleba announced that Moscow deliberately targeted civilian logistics routes in the Odesa region, sharing his remarks on the Telegram app.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Odesa
- attack
- reservoirs
- Pivdennyi
- missile strike
- Kuleba
- Telegram
- logistics