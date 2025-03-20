Chaos in Assam: Exam Papers Leak Triggers Cancellations

A significant disruption occurred in Assam's education system when exam papers for Class 11 Mathematics and Class 9 English were leaked, leading to cancellations. State authorities have filed police complaints and have announced new dates will be notified soon.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) confirmed the postponement of the Mathematics exam. A senior ASSEB official cited the leak as the reason behind the cancellation, mentioning that legal actions will follow.

Similarly, in Barpeta district, the Class 9 English exam was halted after the paper circulated on social media. As investigations continue, the District Level Internal Examination Committee has reported the issue to local law enforcement, ensuring such breaches are taken seriously.

(With inputs from agencies.)