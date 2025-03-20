Left Menu

Trump's Education Reckoning: The Battle Over States' Rights

President Trump plans to sign an executive order to dismantle the US Education Department, a move that stirs significant controversy. While aiming to grant more power to states, the proposal faces legal challenges, as opponents argue it could harm vulnerable students. The department's closure requires Congressional approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:26 IST
President Donald Trump intends to dismantle the US Education Department via an executive order, signaling a significant shift in educational governance. While Trump sees the federal agency as bloated and ideologically driven, completing its closure would necessitate Congressional support, as it was established by law in 1979.

The order directs Secretary Linda McMahon to facilitate the department's downsizing, transferring educational authority back to states. Critical functions, including managing federal student loans and civil rights enforcement, will persist, although details on their execution remain vague. Trump's initiative has sparked intense debate among stakeholders.

Critics argue that dismantling the department would exacerbate inequality, especially affecting low-income and disabled students. However, proponents believe it enables localized, more effective educational solutions. The ongoing disputes highlight varying visions for American education's future and its administration at federal and state levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

