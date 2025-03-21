Left Menu

Trump Targets Education Department for Overhaul

President Trump signed an executive order aiming to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, shifting control back to states. The move aligns with conservative desires but faces opposition from liberals and certain lawmakers. The department's future remains uncertain as Trump seeks Congressional support for his campaign promise.

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to initiate the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education, aiming to transfer educational policymaking back to states and local boards.

This move, a nod to conservative base, alarms liberal education advocates and faces potential legislative and judicial hurdles.

While Trump lacks the Congressional support needed for full abolition, his administration pursues a gradual reduction of federal oversight, which could reshape American education norms if realized.

