Trump Targets Education Department for Overhaul
President Trump signed an executive order aiming to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, shifting control back to states. The move aligns with conservative desires but faces opposition from liberals and certain lawmakers. The department's future remains uncertain as Trump seeks Congressional support for his campaign promise.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 02:26 IST
In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to initiate the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education, aiming to transfer educational policymaking back to states and local boards.
This move, a nod to conservative base, alarms liberal education advocates and faces potential legislative and judicial hurdles.
While Trump lacks the Congressional support needed for full abolition, his administration pursues a gradual reduction of federal oversight, which could reshape American education norms if realized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mark Carney Triumphs in Historic Win to Lead Canada's Liberals
Former central banker Mark Carney to become Canada's next prime minister after governing Liberals elect him party leader, reports AP.AS
Canada Prepares for Leadership Shift as Liberals Choose New Leader
Trump's Surprising Approval Towards Canadian Liberals: A Political Shift?