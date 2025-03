Showdown at Columbia: Trump's Administration Imposes Strict Campus Regulations

Columbia University is under pressure from the Trump administration to meet a list of strict demands to secure the reinstatement of $400 million in previously suspended federal funding. The expansive list includes controversial requests, such as banning face masks on campus and granting arrest powers to university security.

Additional conditions involve reforming student admissions and adopting a specific definition of antisemitism that critics say could impede free speech. The university's Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies department may also be placed under academic receivership, sparking concerns over potential infringement on academic independence.

This standoff highlights a critical test of executive power over higher education institutions, as Trump aims to eliminate what he describes as 'anti-American' and 'radical left' influences from universities. Columbia upholds it maintains its core values, while the broader academic community condemns the administration's actions as authoritarian encroachments.

