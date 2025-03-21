Left Menu

Trump's Education Overhaul: Dismantling the Department

President Trump has signed an executive order aiming to dismantle the Education Department, redistributing its duties to other agencies. The plan includes cutting federal funding for schools with 'inappropriate' content and shifting educational responsibilities to states. This controversial move faces legal challenges and political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:32 IST
Trump's Education Overhaul: Dismantling the Department
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move fulfilling a campaign promise, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for the dismantling of the Education Department. The order, which has sparked significant controversy, tasks Education Secretary Linda McMahon with facilitating the closure of the department, returning authority over education to states and local communities.

This bold shift aligns with Trump's vision to cut federal money for schools promoting content like critical race theory and to reward states prioritizing school choice. Critics argue that dismantling the department will face significant hurdles, including requiring congressional approval. The Department of Education's financial and regulatory roles are crucial, and their redistribution remains uncertain.

The plan has prompted pushback from various quarters, particularly concerning the management of student loans, civil rights enforcement, and college accreditation. The education sector now awaits detailed plans from the Trump administration on the redistribution of the department's responsibilities and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025