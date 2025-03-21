Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Dismantling the Education Department

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to dismantle the Education Department, following a long-standing Republican goal. The move, controversial and unprecedented, could face legal challenges but aims to shrink federal influence in education, despite potential backlash from voters and education advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:27 IST
In a surprising yet resolute move, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at dismantling the Education Department, marking a radical shift in federal education policy. This decision, fulfilling a long-held Republican ambition, diverges sharply from the department's expansion under President George W. Bush.

For years, eliminating the department has been a point of discussion among Republicans, though many have historically continued to fund it. Trump's audacious approach may face vigorous legal opposition and bipartisan skepticism, reflecting challenges to implementing such a drastic reform without Congressional approval.

The motivation behind the move is partly driven by right-wing activists and groups like Moms for Liberty, who argue that closing the department will reduce perceived federal overreach and empower local governance. However, critics warn that the initiative risks disrupting education funding, especially in states heavily reliant on federal support.

