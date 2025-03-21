Left Menu

Delhi Police Library Initiative Propels Youth into Government Jobs

The Delhi Police’s library initiative, launched in 2022, has helped at least 10 beneficiaries secure government jobs. It provides a quiet study environment in densely populated areas. Currently, nine police stations host libraries, and plans are underway to expand the program with more learning resources and mentorship opportunities.

The Delhi Police's library initiative, launched in 2022, is making waves as at least 10 of its beneficiaries have secured government jobs in organizations like the Delhi Police, CRPF, and nationalized banks. The program offers students a peaceful study setting, especially in densely populated areas lacking such spaces.

Currently, nine police stations and one post in Delhi's West district boast functional libraries, including four established this year at Naraina, Inderpuri, Vikaspuri, and Punjabi Bagh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer shared that nearly 400 children and young adults are enrolled, with over 250 attending regularly.

This initiative not only supports academic growth but also encourages a responsible future generation by providing access to study materials and competitive exam books. Authorities intend to expand the program further with additional learning resources and mentorship initiatives.

