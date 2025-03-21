Delhi Police Library Initiative Propels Youth into Government Jobs

The Delhi Police's library initiative, launched in 2022, is making waves as at least 10 of its beneficiaries have secured government jobs in organizations like the Delhi Police, CRPF, and nationalized banks. The program offers students a peaceful study setting, especially in densely populated areas lacking such spaces.

Currently, nine police stations and one post in Delhi's West district boast functional libraries, including four established this year at Naraina, Inderpuri, Vikaspuri, and Punjabi Bagh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer shared that nearly 400 children and young adults are enrolled, with over 250 attending regularly.

This initiative not only supports academic growth but also encourages a responsible future generation by providing access to study materials and competitive exam books. Authorities intend to expand the program further with additional learning resources and mentorship initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)