Maharashtra to Shift to CBSE Curriculum by 2025

Maharashtra's education system is set for a significant overhaul as the state plans to adopt the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum beginning in the academic year 2025-26. This was announced by the state's school education minister, Dada Bhuse, on Friday.

The transition from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to the CBSE pattern will occur in two phases. Initially, the CBSE system will be introduced at the standard 1 level, with comprehensive training provided to teachers and education officers throughout the next year to facilitate this change.

However, the plan has garnered some opposition. Notably, NCP (SP) working president and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule criticized the move, expressing concerns over potential negative impacts on Marathi language and culture. Sule argued for the availability of options between different educational boards for parents.

