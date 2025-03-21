Left Menu

Maharashtra to Shift to CBSE Curriculum by 2025

Maharashtra plans to implement the CBSE curriculum from the 2025-26 academic year, transitioning from the existing state board. The change will happen in two phases, with training for teachers and maintaining incorporation of local history and language. Concerns have been raised about the impact on Marathi culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra's education system is set for a significant overhaul as the state plans to adopt the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum beginning in the academic year 2025-26. This was announced by the state's school education minister, Dada Bhuse, on Friday.

The transition from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to the CBSE pattern will occur in two phases. Initially, the CBSE system will be introduced at the standard 1 level, with comprehensive training provided to teachers and education officers throughout the next year to facilitate this change.

However, the plan has garnered some opposition. Notably, NCP (SP) working president and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule criticized the move, expressing concerns over potential negative impacts on Marathi language and culture. Sule argued for the availability of options between different educational boards for parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

