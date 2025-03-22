Columbia University Concedes to Federal Demands, Restores Funding
Columbia University has agreed to implement changes demanded by the Trump Administration to restore $400 million in federal funding. These changes involve adjustments in campus security and control over the Middle East department. The decision has raised concerns about academic freedom.
Columbia University announced its compliance with the Trump Administration's demands to regain access to $400 million in federal funding. This decision follows allegations that the university allowed antisemitism on campus.
The university agreed to measures such as banning face masks and placing control of their Middle East department under new administrative oversight. These actions are being closely watched by other institutions also facing federal scrutiny.
Concerns about academic freedom have arisen as Columbia conceded to these demands, which include restructuring faculty oversight and curriculum in certain departments, with implications for future university governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
