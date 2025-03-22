Trump's Bold Plan to Dismantle the Education Department

President Donald Trump has unveiled a strategic plan aimed at dismantling the Education Department, promising to reassign its responsibilities across various federal agencies. This includes transferring student loans to the Small Business Administration, asserting it will provide better service than in previous years.

While this ambitious reorganization aims to streamline operations, critics are concerned about inevitable disruptions. Advocacy groups have already expressed alarm at potential errors that could adversely affect borrowers and taxpayers, particularly with the SBA announcing a substantial staff reduction.

Though only Congress can fully dissolve the department, President Trump's move underscores his long-standing belief in state-led education, stirring both backlash and support as stakeholders navigate the unfolding changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)