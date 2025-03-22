Left Menu

Kerala's Mahatma Gandhi University Achieves Prestigious Category-I Graded Autonomy

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Kerala has achieved the prestigious Category-I Graded Autonomy from the University Grants Commission, elevating it to a top-tier position among Indian universities. This distinction recognizes MGU’s global standing and NAAC re-accreditation performance, enabling academic innovations and streamlined distance education offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:48 IST
Kerala's Mahatma Gandhi University Achieves Prestigious Category-I Graded Autonomy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Mahatma Gandhi University has reached a significant milestone, attaining Category-I Graded Autonomy, the highest autonomy level for universities, according to Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu. The University Grants Commission authorized this distinction in its 588th meeting, recognizing MGU's excellence in global rankings and its outstanding A++ status in NAAC re-accreditation.

Achieving a CGPA of 3.61 in the fourth cycle of NAAC re-accreditation, and consistently securing a spot in the 400-500 band of the Times Higher Education rankings for three consecutive years, MGU is now the first institution in Kerala to achieve this honor, positioning itself among India's elite universities.

This autonomy empowers the university to deliver cutting-edge curricula, create study centers and constituent colleges, and introduce science parks under the 2018 Graded Autonomy Regulations. Notably, MGU can now offer distance education programs sans the need for UGC approval, marking a new era of educational development for Kerala's premier higher education institution housed in Kottayam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025