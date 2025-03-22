Kerala's Mahatma Gandhi University Achieves Prestigious Category-I Graded Autonomy

Kerala's Mahatma Gandhi University has reached a significant milestone, attaining Category-I Graded Autonomy, the highest autonomy level for universities, according to Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu. The University Grants Commission authorized this distinction in its 588th meeting, recognizing MGU's excellence in global rankings and its outstanding A++ status in NAAC re-accreditation.

Achieving a CGPA of 3.61 in the fourth cycle of NAAC re-accreditation, and consistently securing a spot in the 400-500 band of the Times Higher Education rankings for three consecutive years, MGU is now the first institution in Kerala to achieve this honor, positioning itself among India's elite universities.

This autonomy empowers the university to deliver cutting-edge curricula, create study centers and constituent colleges, and introduce science parks under the 2018 Graded Autonomy Regulations. Notably, MGU can now offer distance education programs sans the need for UGC approval, marking a new era of educational development for Kerala's premier higher education institution housed in Kottayam.

(With inputs from agencies.)