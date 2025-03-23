Left Menu

Columbia University Faces Policy Overhaul to Secure Federal Funding

Columbia University agrees to implement policy changes to secure federal funding, following demands by the Trump administration. Interim President Katrina Armstrong announced measures to combat discrimination, including new definitions of antisemitism. The decision has sparked debate, with fears of academic freedom infringement and campus protests intensifying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Columbia University is taking significant steps to recover federal funding after agreeing to a series of policy changes as demanded by the Trump administration. US Education Secretary Linda McMahon indicated on CNN's 'State of the Union' that the institution is 'on the right track'.

Katrina Armstrong, Columbia's interim president, assured that the university is committed to ensuring student safety and tackling discrimination issues. Armstrong outlined plans to revamp the Middle East studies department, address antisemitism, and bolster intellectual diversity.

This development follows the administration pulling USD 400 million in research grants, citing mishandling of protests. While federal officials outlined nine necessary changes for restoring funding, some faculty members condemned the move, citing concerns over academic freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

