Columbia University Faces Policy Overhaul to Secure Federal Funding

Columbia University is taking significant steps to recover federal funding after agreeing to a series of policy changes as demanded by the Trump administration. US Education Secretary Linda McMahon indicated on CNN's 'State of the Union' that the institution is 'on the right track'.

Katrina Armstrong, Columbia's interim president, assured that the university is committed to ensuring student safety and tackling discrimination issues. Armstrong outlined plans to revamp the Middle East studies department, address antisemitism, and bolster intellectual diversity.

This development follows the administration pulling USD 400 million in research grants, citing mishandling of protests. While federal officials outlined nine necessary changes for restoring funding, some faculty members condemned the move, citing concerns over academic freedom.

