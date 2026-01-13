Left Menu

Synagogue Arson Charges Filed Amid Rising Antisemitism

A man is charged with arson for setting fire to Jackson, Mississippi's only synagogue, causing significant damage and closure. Authorities apprehended Stephen Spencer Pittman after receiving a tip from his father. Pittman admitted to the crime due to the building's Jewish connections but wasn't charged with a hate crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 09:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 09:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, federal arson charges were brought against a man accused of setting fire to the only synagogue in Jackson, Mississippi, which serves as a religious and educational hub for Jewish communities across the Deep South.

The early January blaze left the Beth Israel Congregation and the Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life severely damaged, leading to its closure. Authorities arrested Stephen Spencer Pittman, identified through a tip-off, who allegedly confessed via text messages to starting the fire because of the building's Jewish ties.

Despite his alleged confession, Pittman was not charged with a federal hate crime, but rather with arson of a building used in interstate commerce. The case highlights increased antisemitism incidents in the U.S., with the synagogue, founded in 1860, having been a previous target of racial violence.

