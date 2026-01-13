Synagogue Arson Charges Filed Amid Rising Antisemitism

On Monday, federal arson charges were brought against a man accused of setting fire to the only synagogue in Jackson, Mississippi, which serves as a religious and educational hub for Jewish communities across the Deep South.

The early January blaze left the Beth Israel Congregation and the Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life severely damaged, leading to its closure. Authorities arrested Stephen Spencer Pittman, identified through a tip-off, who allegedly confessed via text messages to starting the fire because of the building's Jewish ties.

Despite his alleged confession, Pittman was not charged with a federal hate crime, but rather with arson of a building used in interstate commerce. The case highlights increased antisemitism incidents in the U.S., with the synagogue, founded in 1860, having been a previous target of racial violence.

