University Suspension Sparks Heated Protest

A student from Ambedkar University Delhi was suspended for using derogatory language against the Vice Chancellor, leading to student protests. The All India Students' Association called the action 'political targeting,' demanding justice. Concerns over procedural fairness and motivations of the suspension were raised by AISA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 00:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A student from Ambedkar University Delhi is facing suspension after allegedly using inappropriate language to criticize the Vice Chancellor. This has sparked an uproar led by the All India Students' Association (AISA), which described the suspension as 'politically motivated' and aimed at suppressing dissent.

The incident unfolded after the student reportedly disseminated critical remarks via the university's email system. The disciplinary committee found the student guilty, leading to a suspension for the 2025 winter semester. AISA claims the punishment targets political expression, following criticisms of the Vice Chancellor's controversial comments.

Amidst accusations of procedural flaws, AISA criticized the hastened disciplinary process and plans to protest, alleging that the decision was delayed and politically charged. They demand an apology and the reversal of the disciplinary actions taken against the student.

(With inputs from agencies.)

