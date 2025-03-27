Left Menu

Goa's Budget Boosts Education and Tourism Amid Economic Growth

The Goa budget has allocated Rs 2,100 crore for education, making internships compulsory for graduates. It offers tax incentives for tourism entrepreneurs and projects a GSDP growth of 14.27%, with a per capita income of Rs 9.69 lakh. Initiatives include coding education and infrastructure upgrades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 27-03-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 09:24 IST
Goa's Budget Boosts Education and Tourism Amid Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to uplift education and tourism, Goa's latest budget earmarks a substantial Rs 2,100 crore for the education sector, highlighting a new mandate for student internships, which will be essential for graduation.

Unveiling a revenue surplus budget, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant presented a favorable economic outlook, forecasting a 14.27% growth in GSDP, along with tax incentives aimed at bolstering the tourism industry through support for rural starred hotels.

The budget also emphasizes a robust push toward technology-driven education, with Rs 19.91 crore dedicated to coding and robotics initiatives, reflecting a commitment to achieving 100% literacy and enhancing infrastructure in government schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025