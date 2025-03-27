Goa's Budget Boosts Education and Tourism Amid Economic Growth

In a strategic move to uplift education and tourism, Goa's latest budget earmarks a substantial Rs 2,100 crore for the education sector, highlighting a new mandate for student internships, which will be essential for graduation.

Unveiling a revenue surplus budget, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant presented a favorable economic outlook, forecasting a 14.27% growth in GSDP, along with tax incentives aimed at bolstering the tourism industry through support for rural starred hotels.

The budget also emphasizes a robust push toward technology-driven education, with Rs 19.91 crore dedicated to coding and robotics initiatives, reflecting a commitment to achieving 100% literacy and enhancing infrastructure in government schools.

