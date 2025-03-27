Goa's Budget Boosts Education and Tourism Amid Economic Growth
The Goa budget has allocated Rs 2,100 crore for education, making internships compulsory for graduates. It offers tax incentives for tourism entrepreneurs and projects a GSDP growth of 14.27%, with a per capita income of Rs 9.69 lakh. Initiatives include coding education and infrastructure upgrades.
In a strategic move to uplift education and tourism, Goa's latest budget earmarks a substantial Rs 2,100 crore for the education sector, highlighting a new mandate for student internships, which will be essential for graduation.
Unveiling a revenue surplus budget, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant presented a favorable economic outlook, forecasting a 14.27% growth in GSDP, along with tax incentives aimed at bolstering the tourism industry through support for rural starred hotels.
The budget also emphasizes a robust push toward technology-driven education, with Rs 19.91 crore dedicated to coding and robotics initiatives, reflecting a commitment to achieving 100% literacy and enhancing infrastructure in government schools.
