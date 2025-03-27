Empowering Youth: NSDC Teams Up with Axim Collaborative to Revolutionize Learning

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has announced a strategic partnership with Axim Collaborative, a non-profit organization, to innovate within the educational sector by enhancing the Open edX open-source software platform. This move aims to empower youth by leveraging digital solutions in education and vocational training.

This partnership was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 20, 2025, by NSDC's CEO, Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, and Axim Collaborative's CEO, Ms. Stephanie Khurana. The collaboration represents a significant step in NSDC's strategy to lead digital vocational training initiatives, boosting the potential for creating a future-ready workforce.

The initiatives under this partnership include advancing the Open edX platform by offering technical support, fostering new partnerships, and promoting digital innovation. Both organizations are committed to pioneering advancements in AI-driven educational methods, content modularity, and the development of digital education infrastructures, thereby enhancing global access to effective learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)