Empowering Youth: NSDC Teams Up with Axim Collaborative to Revolutionize Learning
National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has partnered with Axim Collaborative to enhance the Open edX platform, driving innovation in education and skill ecosystems. This collaboration aims to improve vocational training, expand the Open edX community, and venture into AI-enhanced learning, mobile education, and digital credentials.
The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has announced a strategic partnership with Axim Collaborative, a non-profit organization, to innovate within the educational sector by enhancing the Open edX open-source software platform. This move aims to empower youth by leveraging digital solutions in education and vocational training.
This partnership was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 20, 2025, by NSDC's CEO, Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, and Axim Collaborative's CEO, Ms. Stephanie Khurana. The collaboration represents a significant step in NSDC's strategy to lead digital vocational training initiatives, boosting the potential for creating a future-ready workforce.
The initiatives under this partnership include advancing the Open edX platform by offering technical support, fostering new partnerships, and promoting digital innovation. Both organizations are committed to pioneering advancements in AI-driven educational methods, content modularity, and the development of digital education infrastructures, thereby enhancing global access to effective learning.
