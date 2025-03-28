Army only place without discrimination: Cadet from NDA’s first batch for women

There was uncertainty and unfamiliarity at first but the institution has adapted and updated itself fully to integrate us, Battalion Cadet Captain Ritul said on the decision of the prestigious National Defence Academy to open its doors for women in September 2021.

Among the trailblazers, Ritul, a national-level athlete and state-level debater who secured 98.5 per cent in Class XII exams, and her male counterpart, Prince Kumar Singh Kushwaha, also a Battalion Cadet Captain, shared their experiences with 3,000 school students at Yugantar 2047.

''I come from Haryana, where joining the armed forces is a matter of great pride. When I read about NDA's legacy and the opportunity for women, I knew this was my path. My decision was met with immense pride from my family. Seeing their joy only strengthened her resolve,'' she said.

As a member of NDA's first batch of female cadets, Ritul acknowledged that integrating women into an institution that had trained only men for 75 years was a new experience not just for cadets, but also for instructors and officers.

''There was uncertainty and unfamiliarity at first, but I have seen a significant change over the last three years. The academy has adapted and updated itself to fully integrate us into the system. Training modules and physical regimens were adjusted to account for physiological differences. These changes have been implemented seamlessly,'' she said.

''Many girls might hesitate to join because, for 75 years, it was an all-male academy. But that changed with our batch, and I can confidently say that the army is the only place where there is no discrimination. Everyone gets equal opportunities and respect,'' she asserted.

Kushwaha, who hails from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, described the NDA selection process as one of the most challenging in the country.

''Every year, around 18 to 20 lakh students aspire for a spot at NDA, with 8 to 10 lakh sitting for the exam. Only about 8,000 clear the written test, and after the rigorous SSB interview process, just 300 to 350 make it. Once admitted, cadets undergo one of the toughest training regimens in the world,'' he said.

''At the NDA, we often say, 'jitna ragda, utna tagda' (the tougher the training, the stronger you become). One of the most demanding challenges is Camp Rovers, an extreme endurance test. We navigate through jungles at night with zero sleep, completely dehydrated and exhausted. In those moments, I felt like giving up,'' he said.

But the sight of course mates endure the same struggle helped everyone push beyond their limits, he added.

''Yes, the training is tough, but that is its purpose. We all face moments of extreme stress, but quitting never crossed my mind. My coursemates were there, pushing through the same pressure. I looked up to my seniors, knowing that 40,000 cadets before me had completed this rigorous training and gone on to become proud NDA alumni. That thought alone kept my fire burning,'' Ritul said.

Asserting that NDA training extends beyond physical endurance, Kushwaha said apart from a never-give-up attitude, a cadet must excel in academics, physical fitness, and communication skills.

''The 15 Officer-Like Qualities (OLQs) are crucial. Instead of imitating someone, one should focus on self-improvement daily and naturally imbibe these traits,'' he said.

The first batch of 17 female cadets is set to pass out from NDA in the upcoming passing out parade.

The event was organised by the Recruiting Zone Pune in collaboration with Punit Balan Group on Wednesday. Ritul and Kushwaha were interviewed by Maj Jacqueline Dias.

