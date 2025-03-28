Uttar Pradesh Government Pushes for ITI Expansion and Skill Development

The Uttar Pradesh government took significant steps towards enhancing skill development as representatives met with Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary. Discussions focused on ITI expansion and effective implementation of central schemes.

Key proposals from UP officials, including Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal, highlighted the need to establish 250 new ITIs and train 1 lakh youth under state and central skill development missions. The focus remains on increasing employment opportunities for the region's youth.

The meeting also delved into integrating existing programs, enhancing language training for global employability, and sharing successful initiatives with the central government to benefit other states. Collaboration with the MSME Ministry was emphasized to ensure diverse skill development opportunities.

