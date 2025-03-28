Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Government Pushes for ITI Expansion and Skill Development

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary and UP officials, including Kapil Dev Agarwal, discussed enhancing ITI expansion and boosting skill development. Proposals include creating 250 new ITIs and setting a training target for 1 lakh youth. The meeting stressed sharing UP's successful policies and integrating training initiatives to increase employability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government took significant steps towards enhancing skill development as representatives met with Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary. Discussions focused on ITI expansion and effective implementation of central schemes.

Key proposals from UP officials, including Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal, highlighted the need to establish 250 new ITIs and train 1 lakh youth under state and central skill development missions. The focus remains on increasing employment opportunities for the region's youth.

The meeting also delved into integrating existing programs, enhancing language training for global employability, and sharing successful initiatives with the central government to benefit other states. Collaboration with the MSME Ministry was emphasized to ensure diverse skill development opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

