Columbia's Leadership Shift Amid Protests and Pressure

Columbia University finds itself in the midst of leadership transition as Katrina Armstrong steps down as interim president. Armstrong will return to lead the institution's Irving Medical Center, according to a Friday announcement by the university.

Claire Shipman, co-chair of the Board of Trustees, steps in as Acting President during an intense period for the institution, which faces scrutiny from both government and rights advocates. The Trump administration previously canceled $400 million in federal funding, citing insufficient action by Columbia to combat antisemitism and ensure student safety.

Last week's agreement by Columbia to implement changes demanded by the Trump administration has drawn criticism from rights advocates claiming it undermines free speech. Columbia was a focal point of Gaza encampment protests across the United States, with students calling for divestment from companies linked to Israel amid military actions in Gaza.

