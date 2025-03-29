Columbia's Leadership Shift Amid Protests and Pressure
Katrina Armstrong steps down as Columbia University's interim president amidst pressure from protests and funding cuts. Claire Shipman takes over while the university responds to demands from the Trump administration, balancing academic mission and student safety amidst free speech concerns.
Columbia University finds itself in the midst of leadership transition as Katrina Armstrong steps down as interim president. Armstrong will return to lead the institution's Irving Medical Center, according to a Friday announcement by the university.
Claire Shipman, co-chair of the Board of Trustees, steps in as Acting President during an intense period for the institution, which faces scrutiny from both government and rights advocates. The Trump administration previously canceled $400 million in federal funding, citing insufficient action by Columbia to combat antisemitism and ensure student safety.
Last week's agreement by Columbia to implement changes demanded by the Trump administration has drawn criticism from rights advocates claiming it undermines free speech. Columbia was a focal point of Gaza encampment protests across the United States, with students calling for divestment from companies linked to Israel amid military actions in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions: The Trump Administration's Sanctions on South Africa
Justice Department Probes Antisemitism Allegations at Columbia University
Controversial Federal Downsizing: Trump Administration Faces Legal Battles
Mark Carney Strengthens Ties with European Allies Amid Tensions with Trump Administration
Controversy Unleashed: Trump Administration Defies Court Over Venezuelan Deportations