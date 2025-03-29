Left Menu

Tragic End After Exam Denial and Humiliation in UP School

A Class 9 student in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district died by suicide after allegedly being denied permission to appear for her exam due to unpaid fees and humiliation. The police have launched an investigation following a complaint from the student's mother against the college staff.

A grim incident has unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, where a Class 9 student, Riya Prajapati, was found deceased in her home. The tragedy occurred after she was reportedly banned from taking her annual exam due to unpaid fees and suffered humiliation at the hands of her college administration.

According to the complaint lodged by her mother, Poonam Devi, the student was denied her admit card for the exam at Kamala Sharan Yadav Inter College, owing to outstanding fees of Rs 800. The mother accused college manager Santosh Kumar Yadav, principal Rajkumar Yadav, and others of subjecting her daughter to degrading treatment.

The police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the allegations. The officials conveyed that the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked outrage and drawn attention to the treatment of students over financial dues in educational institutions.

