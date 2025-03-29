Bihar Class 10 Results: Over 82% Pass Despite Slight Decline
The Bihar School Examination Board announced that over 82% of students passed the class 10 board exams this year. While there was a slight decline from last year's pass rate of 82.91%, nearly 13 lakh students succeeded. The results featured strong performances by female students and top scorers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Over 82% of students successfully passed the Bihar School Examination Board class 10 exams this year, as revealed by the results announced on Saturday.
The overall pass percentage stands at 82.11%, a slight drop from last year's 82.91%. Chairperson Anand Kishore stated that 15.85 lakh students took the exam held in February.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the students and applauded the board officials for their timely work. He commended the high performance of female students, viewing it as a confidence booster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Class 10
- Board Exam
- Results
- Pass Percentage
- Female Students
- Top Scorers
- BSEB
- Education
- Students
Advertisement