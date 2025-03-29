Bihar Class 10 Results: Over 82% Pass Despite Slight Decline

Over 82% of students successfully passed the Bihar School Examination Board class 10 exams this year, as revealed by the results announced on Saturday.

The overall pass percentage stands at 82.11%, a slight drop from last year's 82.91%. Chairperson Anand Kishore stated that 15.85 lakh students took the exam held in February.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the students and applauded the board officials for their timely work. He commended the high performance of female students, viewing it as a confidence booster.

