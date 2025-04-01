Federal Scrutiny on Harvard: Trump Administration's Antisemitism Crackdown

The Trump administration has commenced a review of $9 billion in federal contracts and grants allocated to Harvard University, in an effort to address what it perceives as antisemitism on college campuses. The administration's focus includes $255.6 million in contracts, with broader implications for longstanding grant commitments.

This initiative is part of a broader campaign by the Trump administration targeting alleged far-left extremism within elite U.S. colleges. The move has sparked debate, with supporters emphasizing a necessary cultural shift, while critics argue it infringes on academic freedoms and condones free speech limitations.

Amidst these developments, Harvard's President Alan Garber confirms the university is actively engaging in reforms to tackle antisemitism, recognizing a need for further action. The crackdown has ignited concerns across academia about the balance between free expression and discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)