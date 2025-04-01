Left Menu

University of Hyderabad Students Protest Land Development Plans

Students at the University of Hyderabad staged protests against the Telangana government's plans to develop a 400-acre land parcel near the university, demanding the removal of police and earth-moving machinery. The protests focus on preserving biodiversity, with student groups calling for transparency in land-related decisions.

01-04-2025
On Tuesday, students at the University of Hyderabad protested against the Telangana government's development plans for a 400-acre land parcel adjacent to the university's grounds. The demonstration was organized by the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union (UoHSU) and other aligned groups.

The protesters demanded the immediate removal of police and heavy machinery, which they claim are destroying the natural environment. UoHSU vice president Akash has called for an indefinite protest, urging students and faculty to boycott classes until their demands are met, including a written assurance that the land will be registered under the university’s name.

The conflict has drawn attention from political figures, with Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP representatives seeking intervention from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Despite government claims that the land belongs to them, the UoH administration disputes the finalized boundaries of the disputed land.

