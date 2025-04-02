Clash Over University Media Statements: Teachers Voice Concerns

Allahabad University finds itself embroiled in a dispute with its teachers' association over making statements to the media. A recent directive from the university cautions staff against media comments that could potentially damage its reputation.

However, the Allahabad University Constituent College Teachers' Association (ACTA) contends that these directives do not pertain to the legitimate concerns voiced during their meetings. ACTA President Umesh P Singh emphasized that while freedom of expression is crucial, it must not come at the expense of the university's image.

Singh cited enduring issues, such as pending promotions and unfilled administrative positions, as critical concerns. He stressed that, despite the challenges, the associations have a right to bring such matters to the public eye. Attempts to reach the public relations officer of the university for comment were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)