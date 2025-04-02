Left Menu

Revolutionizing Education: Smart Guru App Launch

Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College has introduced Smart Guru, an AI-powered learning app designed for school students. The app includes features like gamification, real-time feedback, and personalized learning, aiming to enhance educational engagement and effectiveness across various subjects while ensuring robust data security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:33 IST
Revolutionizing Education: Smart Guru App Launch
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College has unveiled Smart Guru, a new AI-driven educational app for school students. This innovative tool aims to make learning more engaging and effective through diverse features like interactive content and real-time progress tracking.

Smart Guru leverages gamification techniques to captivate students' attention while providing personalized study interactions. It generates quizzes, tracks progress with AI-powered reports, and adjusts lessons according to students' individual needs. The app also delivers instant feedback, making the educational experience more dynamic and customized.

In English, the app offers grammar checks, sentence rewrites, and tone detection to aid in effective writing. Available on web and mobile, Smart Guru prioritizes data security and is ad-free, ensuring a seamless learning environment. It will soon be downloadable on the Google App Store.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025