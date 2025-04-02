Revolutionizing Education: Smart Guru App Launch

Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College has unveiled Smart Guru, a new AI-driven educational app for school students. This innovative tool aims to make learning more engaging and effective through diverse features like interactive content and real-time progress tracking.

Smart Guru leverages gamification techniques to captivate students' attention while providing personalized study interactions. It generates quizzes, tracks progress with AI-powered reports, and adjusts lessons according to students' individual needs. The app also delivers instant feedback, making the educational experience more dynamic and customized.

In English, the app offers grammar checks, sentence rewrites, and tone detection to aid in effective writing. Available on web and mobile, Smart Guru prioritizes data security and is ad-free, ensuring a seamless learning environment. It will soon be downloadable on the Google App Store.

(With inputs from agencies.)