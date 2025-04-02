Revolutionizing Education: Smart Guru App Launch
Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College has introduced Smart Guru, an AI-powered learning app designed for school students. The app includes features like gamification, real-time feedback, and personalized learning, aiming to enhance educational engagement and effectiveness across various subjects while ensuring robust data security.
- Country:
- India
Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College has unveiled Smart Guru, a new AI-driven educational app for school students. This innovative tool aims to make learning more engaging and effective through diverse features like interactive content and real-time progress tracking.
Smart Guru leverages gamification techniques to captivate students' attention while providing personalized study interactions. It generates quizzes, tracks progress with AI-powered reports, and adjusts lessons according to students' individual needs. The app also delivers instant feedback, making the educational experience more dynamic and customized.
In English, the app offers grammar checks, sentence rewrites, and tone detection to aid in effective writing. Available on web and mobile, Smart Guru prioritizes data security and is ad-free, ensuring a seamless learning environment. It will soon be downloadable on the Google App Store.
