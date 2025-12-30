Prayers and Prestige: Leaders Visit Tirumala for Vaikuntha Ekadashi

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alongside other eminent personalities, visited the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Tuesday.

Marking the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, an auspicious ten-day festival, the temple doors, known as Vaikunta Dwaram, were opened, welcoming distinguished guests for darshan. Notable attendees included Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and actor Chiranjeevi.

Post-darshan ceremonies saw the leaders honored with traditional silk clothes and prasadams by TTD officials. This annual event, celebrated from December 30, 2025, to January 8, 2026, is a rare opening of the Vaikunta Dwaram, drawing numerous devotees to one of the world's richest Hindu shrines.

