Prayers and Prestige: Leaders Visit Tirumala for Vaikuntha Ekadashi
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and other dignitaries, including ministers and actor Chiranjeevi, visited Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple during Vaikuntha Ekadashi at Tirumala. They were honored with silk clothes and prasadams. The auspicious Vaikunta Dwaram was opened for the special period from December 30 to January 8.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alongside other eminent personalities, visited the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Tuesday.
Marking the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, an auspicious ten-day festival, the temple doors, known as Vaikunta Dwaram, were opened, welcoming distinguished guests for darshan. Notable attendees included Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and actor Chiranjeevi.
Post-darshan ceremonies saw the leaders honored with traditional silk clothes and prasadams by TTD officials. This annual event, celebrated from December 30, 2025, to January 8, 2026, is a rare opening of the Vaikunta Dwaram, drawing numerous devotees to one of the world's richest Hindu shrines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vaikuntha Ekadashi Draws Big Names to Tirumala Temple
Telangana CM Reveres Lord Venkateswara on Vaikuntha Ekadashi
Telangana CM's Spiritual Sojourn: Vaikuntha Ekadashi Darshan at Tirumala
Avoiding the Year-End Rush: A Temple's Plea to Devotees
Odisha Embraces New Year with Early Opening of Shree Jagannath Temple