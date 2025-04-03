Left Menu

Revolutionizing Education: The AI Transformation in India

A recent report outlines how Indian educators view AI as a transformative force, detailing the rapid adoption of AI tools and highlighting continued barriers such as a lack of training. The launch of TeachBetter.ai aims to address these challenges with various tools designed for educators, students, and parents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:04 IST
Artificial Intelligence is being hailed as a revolutionary tool in the Indian education sector, according to a new report that reveals both curiosity and demand among educators across the country.

The study, titled 'The Future of Education with AI: 2025,' was released alongside TeachBetter.ai's platform launch, reflecting insights from over 500 educators nationwide. It highlights that 87% of respondents believe AI will significantly shape education's future, with over 77% having already explored or implemented AI tools.

Despite its promise, the report identifies significant barriers, such as training and infrastructure deficits, that impede AI adoption. In response, TeachBetter.ai, co-founded by Vipin Kumar, offers an array of supportive tools designed to reduce teacher workload and personalize learning experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

