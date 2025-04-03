Revolutionizing Education: The AI Transformation in India

Artificial Intelligence is being hailed as a revolutionary tool in the Indian education sector, according to a new report that reveals both curiosity and demand among educators across the country.

The study, titled 'The Future of Education with AI: 2025,' was released alongside TeachBetter.ai's platform launch, reflecting insights from over 500 educators nationwide. It highlights that 87% of respondents believe AI will significantly shape education's future, with over 77% having already explored or implemented AI tools.

Despite its promise, the report identifies significant barriers, such as training and infrastructure deficits, that impede AI adoption. In response, TeachBetter.ai, co-founded by Vipin Kumar, offers an array of supportive tools designed to reduce teacher workload and personalize learning experiences.

