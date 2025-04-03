Left Menu

Ragging Scandal at Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool

Three students from Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, were suspended for ragging a freshman MBBS student. The Anti-Ragging Committee took disciplinary actions, including suspension and hostel expulsion. Police registered a case as the victim reported physical abuse and extortion of personal information by seniors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling incident, three senior students at Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, have been suspended for allegedly ragging a first-year MBBS student. According to the college principal, the decision was taken during an Anti-Ragging Committee meeting held on Wednesday.

The committee imposed severe penalties on the students, two from the second year and one from the third year, barring them from participating in academic activities and expelling them from the college hostel for one to three months. The action follows a police case filed against them after the junior student accused them of ragging on March 25 in the hostel room.

The victim's complaint to the police detailed distressing incidents, claiming he was 'humiliated' by his seniors. Allegations include physical abuse, such as being beaten with a belt, and being forced to reveal personal financial information. The seniors also coerced him into performing harsh physical exercises, intensifying the seriousness of the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

