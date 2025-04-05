Left Menu

Fee Frenzy: AAP's Allegations Against BJP in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party has criticized the BJP-led Delhi government for permitting private schools to increase fees steeply, accusing it of being complicit with the 'education mafia'. The AAP demands an investigation into the fee hikes, claiming BJP's recent governance allowed previously prohibited actions.

The Aam Aadmi Party has launched a fierce critique against the BJP-led government in Delhi, accusing it of facilitating indiscriminate fee hikes in private schools. The allegations were made public during a press conference led by senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday.

Sisodia accused the BJP of handing over Delhi's education system to what he terms as the 'education mafia.' He underscored the suffering of citizens since the BJP took power, pointing to issues like lack of medicines and power cuts, alongside the controversial fee hikes ranging between 20 to 82 percent.

AAP minister Atishi and national convener Arvind Kejriwal have echoed these concerns. They argue that the BJP's governance has undone their previous efforts to curb fee hikes, demanding a CBI investigation to probe potential complicity with private school administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

