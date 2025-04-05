Left Menu

Restoration and Reconciliation: Sanjeev Sanyal Reinstated at GIPE

Sanjeev Sanyal, noted economist, was briefly removed as Chancellor of GIPE by the Servants of India Society due to a misunderstanding and lack of communication. He was reinstated following a detailed explanation of his efforts to address existing issues at the institute. The incident highlighted longstanding concerns about administrative practices.

Sanjeev Sanyal, a prominent economist, has been reinstated as Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) by the Servants of India Society (SIS) after a brief removal. The decision came after a misunderstanding led to his dismissal, which was subsequently overturned as communication between the parties improved.

GIPE's President Damodar Sahoo cited Sanyal's commitment to improving the institute's standing, that had been questioned following a 'B' grade from NAAC. The assessment dates back to years before Sanyal's tenure, which he had already addressed in his correspondence with Sahoo.

Sanyal has also raised concerns about financial irregularities at GIPE and expressed a desire to ensure transparency and integrity within the institution. The Vice Chancellor of GIPE welcomed the reinstatement, emphasizing the collaborative effort to uphold GIPE's legacy and future.

