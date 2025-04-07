Bridging Educational Gaps: Haryana's New Model Schools Initiative

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi announced strategic efforts to connect public and private education sectors. The state plans to bridge this gap by launching Model Sanskriti and Saarthak Model schools, which aim to provide quality education to economically disadvantaged students at affordable rates. According to Rastogi, these schools will be strategically located every 10 kilometers in the state.

During an event at PM SHRI Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Bataur village, Rastogi highlighted the importance of self-confidence and hard work. He shared personal anecdotes with Class 12 students, encouraging them to seize opportunities in government model schools, further enhanced by his donation to foster innovative activities.

The event also witnessed a discussion on civil service preparations led by both Rastogi and Additional Deputy Commissioner Nisha Yadav. They provided students with advice, highlighting the importance of family support, confidence, and staying informed through media sources. District Education statistics showed a significant rise in government school admissions, validating the initiative's positive impact.

