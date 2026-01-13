Close Call: Youth Escapes Unscathed in Car Shooting Incident
A youth named Sahil narrowly escaped an attack as unidentified assailants opened fire at his car. Despite the gunshots hitting the vehicle, Sahil was unharmed. Police have identified the suspects, who include two women, and plan to arrest them soon as investigations continue.
In a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday evening, a youth was reportedly targeted by unidentified shooters in a car-related attack in Shanti Nagar.
The assailants fired three rounds at Sahil's vehicle, striking the car but leaving him unharmed, according to police statements.
Authorities have since identified the suspects, including two female passengers, and assure the public of forthcoming arrests as the investigation progresses.
