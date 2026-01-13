Left Menu

Close Call: Youth Escapes Unscathed in Car Shooting Incident

A youth named Sahil narrowly escaped an attack as unidentified assailants opened fire at his car. Despite the gunshots hitting the vehicle, Sahil was unharmed. Police have identified the suspects, who include two women, and plan to arrest them soon as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:13 IST
Close Call: Youth Escapes Unscathed in Car Shooting Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday evening, a youth was reportedly targeted by unidentified shooters in a car-related attack in Shanti Nagar.

The assailants fired three rounds at Sahil's vehicle, striking the car but leaving him unharmed, according to police statements.

Authorities have since identified the suspects, including two female passengers, and assure the public of forthcoming arrests as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

 Global
2
US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

 India
3
Trump's Enigmatic Message to Iran Protesters: 'Help is on Its Way'

Trump's Enigmatic Message to Iran Protesters: 'Help is on Its Way'

 Global
4
Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026