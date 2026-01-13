Karnataka Mulls Revival of Campus Democracy: Public Opinion Sought
A special committee has been formed in Karnataka to explore the potential revival of student elections in colleges and universities. The committee, led by Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, seeks public opinion to address the democratic, academic, and social implications of such elections.
The Congress-initiated committee in Karnataka has launched efforts to canvass public opinion on reinstating student elections in colleges and universities across the state.
Chaired by Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, the inaugural meeting, held on Tuesday, involved representatives including Higher Education Minister Sudhakar, MLAs, MLCs, and student union leaders.
The committee plans to gather diverse perspectives, emphasizing democratic values and inclusivity, by inviting feedback from students, parents, and educators, with findings to guide future decisions. The next meeting is slated for January 22.
