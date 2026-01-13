Karnataka Mulls Revival of Campus Democracy: Public Opinion Sought

The Congress-initiated committee in Karnataka has launched efforts to canvass public opinion on reinstating student elections in colleges and universities across the state.

Chaired by Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, the inaugural meeting, held on Tuesday, involved representatives including Higher Education Minister Sudhakar, MLAs, MLCs, and student union leaders.

The committee plans to gather diverse perspectives, emphasizing democratic values and inclusivity, by inviting feedback from students, parents, and educators, with findings to guide future decisions. The next meeting is slated for January 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)