Leadership Turmoil and Financial Scandal Hit Gokhale Institute

In the wake of the leadership and financial controversies at Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, key stakeholders are taking decisive action. Damodar Sahoo, president of Servants of India Society (SIS), arrived in Pune from Bhubaneswar to address the situation.

The case involves recent dramatic developments: the reinstatement of Sanjeev Sanyal as Chancellor after being removed for presumed declining academic standards, and the arrest of SIS secretary Milind Deshmukh for alleged fund misappropriation concerning a Nagpur land transaction.

Sahoo aims to collaborate with Chancellor Sanyal to restore the institute's academic reputation, amidst an ongoing police investigation seeking clarity on financial discrepancies. As trustees gather, efforts intensify to rectify issues affecting the institution.

