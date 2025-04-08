Left Menu

Japan Extends North Korea Trade Ban Amid Missile Concerns

Japan has extended its export and import ban on North Korea for another two years due to concerns over missile development and unresolved abduction cases. The trade embargo will remain in place until April 13, 2027, as informed by Japan's government officials during a press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 08-04-2025 07:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 07:10 IST
Japan Extends North Korea Trade Ban Amid Missile Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan has decided to prolong its ban on all trade with North Korea for another two years as a response to Pyongyang's ongoing missile development activities and persistent unresolved issues, a government spokesperson disclosed on Tuesday.

The decision comes in light of North Korea's continued ballistic missile tests and the lingering issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea, elaborated Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi during a regular press conference.

The Ministry of Trade has confirmed that the import-export embargo against North Korea will remain effective until April 13, 2027, following this governmental decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025