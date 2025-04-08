Japan Extends North Korea Trade Ban Amid Missile Concerns

Japan has decided to prolong its ban on all trade with North Korea for another two years as a response to Pyongyang's ongoing missile development activities and persistent unresolved issues, a government spokesperson disclosed on Tuesday.

The decision comes in light of North Korea's continued ballistic missile tests and the lingering issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea, elaborated Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi during a regular press conference.

The Ministry of Trade has confirmed that the import-export embargo against North Korea will remain effective until April 13, 2027, following this governmental decision.

