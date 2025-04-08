Capital's Crumbling Classrooms: A Call for Urgent Rebuild

In a significant move, Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood declared that government schools languishing in a dilapidated state will soon undergo reconstruction. This announcement came after Sood's inspection of four schools in the Patparganj Assembly Constituency.

Accompanied by BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi, Sood highlighted serious deficiencies. The schools, some deemed unsafe, lack amenities like clean drinking water, functional toilets, and have overcrowded classrooms. A vigilance inquiry has also been launched into the substandard conditions of a school swimming pool.

Sood criticized the former government's purported improvements, labeling them as superficial. He pointed out the urgent need to address these systemic issues for the safety and well-being of the students, acknowledging this as a time-consuming yet necessary process to generate genuine educational reform.

