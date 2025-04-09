IIM Udaipur Welcomes New Cohort for One-Year MBA Programs

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur proudly inaugurated the thirteenth batch of its One-Year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management and the sixth batch in Digital Enterprise Management for the academic term 2025-26. The event was graced by industry experts and academicians, including Prof. Ashok Banerjee and Ms. Paroma Chatterjee.

A total of 133 students, exhibiting varied industrial experiences, began their educational journey. The diverse cohort brings a plethora of knowledge, promising an enriching learning experience. Prof. Banerjee highlighted the transformative nature of these programs, focusing on specialised knowledge and experiential learning through live projects.

Ms. Paroma Chatterjee, Revolut India's CEO, encouraged new students to embrace digital transformation and think differently. IIM Udaipur is a pioneer in offering full-time One-Year MBA programs in DEM and GSCM, underscoring its ongoing global education advancements and recognition.

