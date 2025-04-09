Left Menu

IIM Udaipur Welcomes New Cohort for One-Year MBA Programs

IIM Udaipur launched the new academic year for its distinguished One-Year MBA programs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management. 133 students enrolled to learn from diverse experiences and expert faculty. The programs emphasize transformational education for future leaders in a dynamic business world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:45 IST
IIM Udaipur Welcomes New Cohort for One-Year MBA Programs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur proudly inaugurated the thirteenth batch of its One-Year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management and the sixth batch in Digital Enterprise Management for the academic term 2025-26. The event was graced by industry experts and academicians, including Prof. Ashok Banerjee and Ms. Paroma Chatterjee.

A total of 133 students, exhibiting varied industrial experiences, began their educational journey. The diverse cohort brings a plethora of knowledge, promising an enriching learning experience. Prof. Banerjee highlighted the transformative nature of these programs, focusing on specialised knowledge and experiential learning through live projects.

Ms. Paroma Chatterjee, Revolut India's CEO, encouraged new students to embrace digital transformation and think differently. IIM Udaipur is a pioneer in offering full-time One-Year MBA programs in DEM and GSCM, underscoring its ongoing global education advancements and recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025