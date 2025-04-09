Guest Teacher Dismissed Over Obscene Messaging Scandal
A guest teacher at Government Women’s Polytechnic College in Gwalior was terminated for allegedly sending obscene messages to a student. An investigation confirmed the accusation against Architecture Department's Ajam Khan, leading to his dismissal. A police application for an FIR has been filed by a student group.
- Country:
- India
A guest teacher at the Government Women's Polytechnic College in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has been dismissed following accusations of sending obscene messages to a female student. The incident, confirmed by the college, has sparked actions by a student organization seeking legal accountability.
Principal AA Siddqui disclosed that the allegations against Ajam Khan, a member of the Architecture Department, were investigated by a three-member committee. The findings substantiated the claims, prompting the college to terminate Khan's employment.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a student organization, has been actively involved after being contacted by the student. General Secretary Himanshu Shroti stated that they have approached law enforcement and applied for an FIR against the dismissed teacher.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Apple's Browser Compliance: EU Antitrust Investigation Nears Conclusion
Blast at Czech Defence Facility Sparks Investigation
Secure Messaging Mayhem: Signal's Inadvertent Inclusion of Journalist Sparks Investigation
Turkish Photojournalist Detained Amid Protest Investigation
Illegal Disposal of Biomedical Waste Sparks Investigation