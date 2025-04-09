Guest Teacher Dismissed Over Obscene Messaging Scandal

A guest teacher at the Government Women's Polytechnic College in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has been dismissed following accusations of sending obscene messages to a female student. The incident, confirmed by the college, has sparked actions by a student organization seeking legal accountability.

Principal AA Siddqui disclosed that the allegations against Ajam Khan, a member of the Architecture Department, were investigated by a three-member committee. The findings substantiated the claims, prompting the college to terminate Khan's employment.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a student organization, has been actively involved after being contacted by the student. General Secretary Himanshu Shroti stated that they have approached law enforcement and applied for an FIR against the dismissed teacher.

