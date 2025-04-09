Left Menu

Guest Teacher Dismissed Over Obscene Messaging Scandal

A guest teacher at Government Women’s Polytechnic College in Gwalior was terminated for allegedly sending obscene messages to a student. An investigation confirmed the accusation against Architecture Department's Ajam Khan, leading to his dismissal. A police application for an FIR has been filed by a student group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:25 IST
Guest Teacher Dismissed Over Obscene Messaging Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A guest teacher at the Government Women's Polytechnic College in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has been dismissed following accusations of sending obscene messages to a female student. The incident, confirmed by the college, has sparked actions by a student organization seeking legal accountability.

Principal AA Siddqui disclosed that the allegations against Ajam Khan, a member of the Architecture Department, were investigated by a three-member committee. The findings substantiated the claims, prompting the college to terminate Khan's employment.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a student organization, has been actively involved after being contacted by the student. General Secretary Himanshu Shroti stated that they have approached law enforcement and applied for an FIR against the dismissed teacher.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025