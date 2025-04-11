Left Menu

Stanford Protest Leads to Felony Charges for Activists

A group of pro-Palestinian activists, including current and former Stanford students, face felony charges following a protest at Stanford University. They allegedly caused significant damage to a campus building. The twelve individuals are accused of vandalism and conspiracy. This incident marks one of many university protests against the war in Gaza.

Sanjose | Updated: 11-04-2025 08:55 IST
A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested at Stanford University face serious charges following an incident at a campus building last year. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office confirmed that the twelve activists, comprising current and former students, are charged with felony vandalism and conspiracy to trespass.

The demonstration began at dawn on June 5, 2024, marking the last day of spring classes. Protesters occupied the building housing the university president's office, creating an estimated hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. They are accused of vandalizing the premises through spray-painting, breaking windows, and splattering fake blood.

Prosecutors noted evidence of planning via cellphone communications and a detailed "do-it-yourself occupation guide." This incident is part of a wider trend, as over 80 similar protests were recorded across U.S. campuses last spring, denouncing the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

