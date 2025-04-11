Student's Erratic Behavior in Classroom: An Alarming Incident

In a shocking incident at a local school, a seventh-grade student allegedly attacked his teacher with an iron rod after being caught cheating during an examination.

According to the police, the altercation occurred when the teacher asked the student to change his seat after noticing him copying answers. The student, feeling humiliated, retaliated by using an iron rod meant for ringing the school bell to attack the teacher.

Though the teacher sustained injuries, they were not severe. Authorities have since registered a case and the student is set to appear before a juvenile court for further proceedings, police confirmed on Friday.

