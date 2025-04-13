Left Menu

Harvard vs. Trump: Clash over Federal Funding and Free Speech

Harvard University professors have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's review of $9 billion in federal contracts, claiming it unlawfully undermines academic freedom. The action stems from alleged violations of free speech concerning policies on diversity and pro-Palestinian activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 01:28 IST
Harvard vs. Trump: Clash over Federal Funding and Free Speech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Professors at Harvard University are challenging the Trump administration's scrutiny of $9 billion in federal funding allocated to the prestigious institution. The lawsuit, lodged in a Boston federal court, claims the administration's move compromises academic freedom and free speech on campus.

The issue arose from accusations of antisemitism linked to pro-Palestinian protests and diversity initiatives. Federal agencies have set stringent conditions for continued funding, including bans on mask usage and diversity programs, while demanding compliance with law enforcement.

The lawsuit argues the administration's actions violate the First Amendment, accusing it of imposing political views on the university. Harvard's AAUP representative, Andrew Crespo, criticized the administration's attempts to stifle dissenting voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025