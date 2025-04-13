Harvard vs. Trump: Clash over Federal Funding and Free Speech

Professors at Harvard University are challenging the Trump administration's scrutiny of $9 billion in federal funding allocated to the prestigious institution. The lawsuit, lodged in a Boston federal court, claims the administration's move compromises academic freedom and free speech on campus.

The issue arose from accusations of antisemitism linked to pro-Palestinian protests and diversity initiatives. Federal agencies have set stringent conditions for continued funding, including bans on mask usage and diversity programs, while demanding compliance with law enforcement.

The lawsuit argues the administration's actions violate the First Amendment, accusing it of imposing political views on the university. Harvard's AAUP representative, Andrew Crespo, criticized the administration's attempts to stifle dissenting voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)