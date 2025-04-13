Left Menu

Food Poisoning Scare at MANIT: What Went Wrong?

Several students from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in Bhopal fell ill after eating at the hostel mess, leading to hospitalizations. Over two dozen were affected with symptoms like loose motions and weakness. Investigations are underway to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-04-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 23:16 IST
Several students from the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in Bhopal fell ill over the weekend after consuming meals from the hostel mess, resulting in hospitalizations.

According to sources within the institute, more than two dozen students were admitted to various hospitals after experiencing symptoms such as loose motions and weakness. In response, the institute's director, Professor KK Shukla, confirmed that these students were treated with medication on campus, while five to seven who experienced severe symptoms required hospital care.

Professor Shukla, currently away from the institute, emphasized that only a small number of students were affected despite many having consumed the same food, leaving the cause of the illness still undetermined as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

