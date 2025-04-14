Delhi's Educational Tour: Embracing Ambedkar's Legacy
The Delhi government introduces the 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Educational Tour Programme' to educate students on Ambedkar's legacy. This initiative includes tours to significant sites related to Ambedkar and aims to deepen understanding of his values. Additional educational activities will occur in schools to celebrate his contributions.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is set to launch the 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Educational Tour Programme,' aimed at educating students about Ambedkar's significant contributions and values. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced this initiative on Monday, highlighting its role in enhancing students' understanding of Ambedkar's legacy.
During a program marking Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Gupta detailed the tour's itinerary, which includes visits to crucial sites like the Mahaparinirvan Sthal and the Babasaheb Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. These locations have historical significance as Ambedkar's final residence and a center dedicated to his life and work.
Additionally, the Delhi government plans to conduct special assemblies and activities over the next 15 days in schools to promote Ambedkar's ideals and contributions. Gupta also announced the revival of discontinued initiatives focusing on skills-based education and start-up funding for underprivileged communities, ensuring equitable opportunities for all.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
By 2026, 48,000 EV charging points will be available in Delhi; 18,000 govt and 30,000 semi-private: CM Rekha Gupta in assembly.
Delhi govt to bring new policy on providing pollution certificates to vehicles from other states: CM Rekha Gupta in assembly.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces new eco-park to process e-waste to curb air pollution.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces six new air quality monitoring centres.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Pushes for Efficient and Transparent Governance