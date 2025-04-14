Delhi's Educational Tour: Embracing Ambedkar's Legacy

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to launch the 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Educational Tour Programme,' aimed at educating students about Ambedkar's significant contributions and values. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced this initiative on Monday, highlighting its role in enhancing students' understanding of Ambedkar's legacy.

During a program marking Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Gupta detailed the tour's itinerary, which includes visits to crucial sites like the Mahaparinirvan Sthal and the Babasaheb Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. These locations have historical significance as Ambedkar's final residence and a center dedicated to his life and work.

Additionally, the Delhi government plans to conduct special assemblies and activities over the next 15 days in schools to promote Ambedkar's ideals and contributions. Gupta also announced the revival of discontinued initiatives focusing on skills-based education and start-up funding for underprivileged communities, ensuring equitable opportunities for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

