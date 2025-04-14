Left Menu

DU Exam Results Glitches: Temporary Hiccups or Systemic Flaws?

Students at Delhi University, particularly from Kamala Nehru College, reported issues with exam results, including incorrect absences and 'Essential Repeat' grades. While most issues were resolved, concerns remain about technical glitches and systemic inefficiencies. Faculty and students call for a streamlined system to avoid future problems.

Updated: 14-04-2025 22:18 IST
In recent weeks, students at Delhi University, notably from Kamala Nehru College, have encountered serious concerns about their examination results. Issues such as being incorrectly marked as absent or receiving 'Essential Repeat' grades have sparked frustration among students.

Despite being a temporary glitch, students emphasize the need for a more efficient and error-free examination system. An anonymous faculty member admitted that while these issues are not widespread, they should be resolved promptly to prevent students from unnecessary distress.

Faculty members also expressed concerns that delays in evaluations and overlapping duties exacerbate the situation. Moving forward, both students and professors hope for a system that minimizes logistical hiccups and maintains academic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

