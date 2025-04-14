DU Exam Results Glitches: Temporary Hiccups or Systemic Flaws?

In recent weeks, students at Delhi University, notably from Kamala Nehru College, have encountered serious concerns about their examination results. Issues such as being incorrectly marked as absent or receiving 'Essential Repeat' grades have sparked frustration among students.

Despite being a temporary glitch, students emphasize the need for a more efficient and error-free examination system. An anonymous faculty member admitted that while these issues are not widespread, they should be resolved promptly to prevent students from unnecessary distress.

Faculty members also expressed concerns that delays in evaluations and overlapping duties exacerbate the situation. Moving forward, both students and professors hope for a system that minimizes logistical hiccups and maintains academic integrity.

